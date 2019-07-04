Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 35 5.22 N/A -1.85 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 57 7.87 N/A 1.57 41.33

Table 1 highlights Forescout Technologies Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forescout Technologies Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.1% -29.3% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 73.4% 33%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Manhattan Associates Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forescout Technologies Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 0%. About 4.4% of Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9% Manhattan Associates Inc. -3.05% 13.04% 21.9% 30.2% 46.23% 53.03%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.