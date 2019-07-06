Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forescout Technologies Inc. has 75.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Forescout Technologies Inc. has 4.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Forescout Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.10% -29.30% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Forescout Technologies Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. N/A 36 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Forescout Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

Forescout Technologies Inc. currently has an average target price of $48, suggesting a potential upside of 33.82%. The potential upside of the competitors is 136.30%. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forescout Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Forescout Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Forescout Technologies Inc.’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Dividends

Forescout Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Forescout Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Forescout Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.