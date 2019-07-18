Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 36 5.52 N/A -1.85 0.00 Inpixon 1 1.40 N/A -39.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forescout Technologies Inc. and Inpixon.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.1% -29.3% Inpixon 0.00% 0% -237.3%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. Its rival Inpixon’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Forescout Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Inpixon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7% of Inpixon are owned by institutional investors. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.06% of Inpixon shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9% Inpixon 4.59% -13.83% -46.86% -75.62% -94.53% -75.01%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. has 33.9% stronger performance while Inpixon has -75.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Forescout Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Inpixon.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.