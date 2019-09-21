Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.32 N/A -1.89 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.44 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forescout Technologies Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Forescout Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Forescout Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Forescout Technologies Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s consensus price target is $61.75, while its potential upside is 19.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.3% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.