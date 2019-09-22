Ford (Put) (F) Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Lifted Position; Oz Management LP Has Increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position by $7.42 Million as Stock Rose

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ford (Put) (F) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.25 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ford (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 37.16 million shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 17/05/2018 – Ford Resumes F-Series Production After Supplier Fire (Video); 15/03/2018 – Pedal Commander releases new Bluetooth units for Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Ford vehicles; 02/04/2018 – Calian’s Kevin Ford suffers a temporary health setback; 11/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR F.N WILL RESUME PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUPS ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT DEARBORN AND KANSAS CITY PLANTS; 16/05/2018 – Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 13/04/2018 – Doug Ford’s Figures “Way Off”: Coalition Deeply Concerned About His Statements on Hospitals in Northern Ontario; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 08/05/2018 – Ford is facing the daunting prospect of seeing a major drop in the supply of its best selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE TO SELL STAKE IN CERTAIN ASSETS IN EAGLE FORD SHALE; 18/04/2018 – EUROPEAN CAR REGISTRATIONS FELL 5.2 PCT IN MARCH, LED BY NISSAN, FORD, FIAT CHRYSLER – ACEA

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 16,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 611,711 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.34M, up from 595,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 754,971 shares traded or 52.28% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 25,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 15,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,730 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Put) (NASDAQ:GT).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 840,962 shares valued at $8.00M was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Triple-â€˜Fâ€™ Rated Stocks to Leave on the Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ford Is Racing Against a Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Battle over U.S. vehicle emissions standards – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moody’s cuts rating on Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,550 are owned by Lbmc Inv Llc. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 17,726 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 230,054 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Founders Financial Secs Limited holds 0.03% or 10,228 shares. 36,709 are held by Finemark Savings Bank &. 72,431 were reported by Dowling Yahnke Ltd. 174,440 were reported by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 558,874 shares stake. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 4,532 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American International Group Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 1.46 million shares. First Personal Financial Services stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Raymond James & Assoc invested in 1.79 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Burney invested in 99,852 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alabama-based Regions Fin has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Com holds 11,164 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Guardian Lp accumulated 1,075 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Korea Investment Corp stated it has 116,256 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 479 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated holds 0.48% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1,522 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 118,065 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Davenport And Ltd owns 216,107 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset As has 13,149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 350 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated accumulated 1,696 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc holds 2,404 shares. Elm Advsrs Lc reported 2,375 shares. New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Management Lc Nj has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Northeast Inv Mngmt reported 3,595 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin Williams hikes dividend by 31% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.