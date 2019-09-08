Ford Mtr Co (F) Stock Price Declined While Edgar Lomax Co Has Increased Holding; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Abrams Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to take the enterprise world seriously, and its new partner, identity management service Okta, can provide much-needed credibility; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK:APPS ACCESSING EVENTS,GROUPS APIS TO LOSE ACCESS TODAY; 15/05/2018 – RUSSIA ASKS FACEBOOK FOR INFORMATION ON DATA LEAK: INTERFAX; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Said to Face FTC Probe on Use of Personal Data (Video); 03/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out News Feed Update to Add Context; 02/05/2018 – News10: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica the data firm at the center of #Facebook privacy scandal will close…; 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER ARRON BANKS SAYS LEAVE.EU DID HAVE DEALINGS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHICH PITCHED FOR WORK AHEAD OF 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook listening to microphones… since 1975; 30/05/2018 – Facebook looks “less like an ad business and more like an attack surface,” said James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co (F) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 484,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84M, up from 749,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.34 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lecture: Scott Kaufman ~ “Ambition, Pragmatism, and Party: A Political Biography of Gerald R. Ford”; 11/05/2018 – FORD SAYS JAN-APRIL VEHICLE SALES -21 PCT Y/Y, VS -12 PCT YR EARLIER; 19/04/2018 – NEWPEK SOLD AREA IN EAGLE FORD SHALE FOR $90M: FERNANDEZ; 01/05/2018 – FORD ECONOMIST BRYAN BEZOLD SAYS ON CALL; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fatal U.S. self-driving auto accident raises novel legal questions; 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q; 12/04/2018 – FORD LICENSES HYBRID VEHICLE PATENTS FROM PAICE, ABELL FOUNDATI; 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL CLOSES $65M IN NEW FINANCING LED BY FORD; 30/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO, Jim Hackett, announced a bold strategic move for America’s most enduring automaker: abandoning the car business; 21/04/2018 – Ford tells WPP it will take bids from other ad agencies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 4.72 million shares or 2.98% of the stock. Granite Inv Prtn Llc reported 0.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zevenbergen Capital Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 185,754 were accumulated by Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% or 5,080 shares in its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Point Managers Corp Oh invested in 67,406 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 1,700 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc owns 1.60M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Washington-based Marshall Sullivan Wa has invested 2.96% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 4,357 shares. Tributary Management Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,550 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability invested in 86,700 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt stated it has 3.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 2,000 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Netflix vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, QQQ, GLD – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 265,220 shares to 9.77 million shares, valued at $323.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,258 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DOJ to probe four automakers for antitrust violations – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Ford to recall over 108,000 vehicles, including Fusions and Lincoln MKZs – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford recalls 483K vehicles in the U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford locates buyer for Brazil plant – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Monday, July 29. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.01% or 514,400 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 289,290 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2,178 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 6,221 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 1.23 million shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0.01% stake. Moors Cabot invested in 0.06% or 98,162 shares. Saba Capital Ltd Partnership has 702,810 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 34,582 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Regentatlantic Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 35,636 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors accumulated 1.40M shares. Tortoise Capital Ltd holds 0% or 207 shares in its portfolio. Synovus, a Georgia-based fund reported 44,883 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 28,713 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv holds 0.15% or 616,804 shares in its portfolio.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 25,175 shares to 969,104 shares, valued at $77.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,273 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC).