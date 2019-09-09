Ford Mtr Co (F) Stake Raised by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc; As Interface (TILE) Share Value Declined, Harvey Partners Has Lowered Position by $435,000

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co (F) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 65,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 749,064 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, up from 683,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.34 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 13/03/2018 – Detroit News: Ford to lay out product plans for next two years; 21/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CHIEF BRAND OFFICER MUSA TARIQ TO LEAVE CO; 29/03/2018 – Ford Releases 2018 Proxy Statement, Announces Virtual Annual Meeting Date and Issues 2017 Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT IS NOT EXITING RACING AS IT STOPS SELLING FUSION; 10/04/2018 – Ford to launch five new, redesigned car models in China in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q Rev $42B; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD MOTOR CO. ISSUES TWO N.A. SAFETY RECALLS MAR; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Manafort’s ex-son-in-law cut plea deal; 23/05/2018 – Lyft already has self-driving partnerships with seven companies, including Ford, Waymo and General Motors

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 237,650 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. 840,962 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $8.00 million were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc reported 26,035 shares stake. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 28,212 shares. Pinnacle Assocs reported 33,381 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.33% or 3.71M shares. City holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 9,726 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). First Interstate State Bank has 5,529 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas invested in 11,785 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Incorporated reported 13,544 shares stake. Jnba Financial Advsrs holds 3,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Com stated it has 134,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Pro Inc invested in 0% or 400 shares. Adage Capital Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 4.79M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Liberty Cap has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 18,518 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 1,849 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 39,217 shares in its portfolio. 20,650 are owned by Bb&T Secs Limited Com. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 106,617 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 91,716 shares. Northern Corp invested in 0% or 856,911 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). 19,094 are held by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 6.22 million shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc has 0.01% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 3,832 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 14,989 shares or 0% of the stock. Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 15,003 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc has 0.09% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 965,993 shares.

