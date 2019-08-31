Ford Mtr Co (F) Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Raised Its Holding by $523,832; U S Global Investors Lifted Its Pool (POOL) Position by $383,130; Share Price Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co (F) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 65,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 749,064 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, up from 683,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 30.92 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD HOPES TO SHUT F-150 PLANTS 1 WEEK IN JULY INSTEAD OF 2; 02/05/2018 – FORD EXPANDS N.A. RECALL FOR SELECT 2015-17 TRANSIT VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – Ford: Company Working With Supply Base to Offset Effects of Fire at Supplier; 11/05/2018 – The shortage of parts stopped production of Ford’s best-selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck; 11/04/2018 – Ford will reportedly roll out new Lincoln models in China by 2022; 27/03/2018 – NEWPEK SIGNS DEAL TO SELL LAND IN EAGLE FORD SHALE TO SUNDANCE; 19/03/2018 – INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to the Brexit transition deal between UK and EU; 10/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 20/05/2018 – Behind Ford’s New Approach to Advertising; 04/04/2018 – GM and Ford Have a Few Lessons for Elon Musk — Barrons.com

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 2,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 10,769 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 8,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $196.38. About 129,119 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 48,488 shares to 164,465 shares, valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gold Us 01/15/21 C12 (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 29,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Lp holds 25,000 shares. Capital World Investors owns 529,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Aureus Asset reported 0.04% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Asset holds 0.02% or 2,256 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 3,522 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 215,351 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 33,002 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com owns 20,947 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 9,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested in 261,394 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 15,868 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Inc holds 0.13% or 142,257 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 2.00 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 114,811 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 67,741 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 228,453 shares. Bank Of Mellon reported 32.62 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.35% or 110,616 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.12% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 20,840 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.15% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.06% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2.45 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has 51,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.45% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Brave Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.57% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 628,539 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Element Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Pitcairn invested in 0.01% or 14,864 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10. 840,962 shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, worth $8.00M.