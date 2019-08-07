Ford Mtr Co (F) Holder Edgar Lomax Co Has Upped Holding; Pgt Com (PGTI) Holder Gamco Investors Et Al Lifted Position

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co (F) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 484,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84 million, up from 749,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 16.80M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 23/03/2018 – Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards – Winners announced; 19/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company CTO Ken Washington joined the board of Desktop Metal; 24/04/2018 – CPS BUYS 34 PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC FORD F-150 PICKUP TRUCKS; 27/03/2018 – NEWPEK SIGNS DEAL TO SELL LAND IN EAGLE FORD SHALE TO SUNDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 12/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 15/03/2018 – FORD EXPECTING LIGHT TRUCKS TO BE 86% OF SALES MIX BY 2020; 10/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 02/04/2018 – CALIAN GROUP LTD – CEO FORD IS EXPECTED TO FULLY RECOVER WITH A TENTATIVE RETURN TO WORK DATE IN NEXT 4 TO 6 WEEKS; 29/03/2018 – Ford Releases 2018 Proxy Statement, Announces Virtual Annual Meeting Date and Issues 2017 Annual Report

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Pgt Inc Com (PGTI) by 101.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 24,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 49,301 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, up from 24,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Pgt Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 214,423 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 198,872 are owned by Capstone Ltd Com. Smithfield Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1,849 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Management Llc has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). First Finance Corporation In reported 400 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 623,033 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc invested in 233,883 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% or 766,334 shares in its portfolio. James Inv owns 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 81,535 shares. 25,894 were accumulated by Foster Motley. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd holds 159,134 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 1.13 million shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,775 shares to 750,483 shares, valued at $40.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 66,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,349 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1. 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $157,440 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Feintuch Richard D, worth $58,150.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Moreover, Lazard Asset Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 1.81M shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). 24,400 were reported by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 601 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 36,998 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Moreover, Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Numerixs Invest Technology invested in 10,426 shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 11,324 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 40,930 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 19,935 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capital Fund Management accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 676,750 shares. 700 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc.

