Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Valuation Declined While Voya Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.20 Million; Matarin Capital Management Has Lowered Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Position by $375,700; Stock Price Rose

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 15,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 13,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 28,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 26,479 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 150,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91M, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.42 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 24/04/2018 – FORD SAYS SINGLE CHINA CHANNEL REPLACES JV, DEALER NETWORK; 14/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency wants meetings with automakers on Takata recall; 04/05/2018 – Cailean Wood Named General Manager at Advantage Ford; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S.-China trade war could hit German automakers, plus Tesla, Ford; 03/04/2018 – GM to drop monthly U.S. vehicle sale reports; 08/05/2018 – Ford is facing the daunting prospect of seeing a major drop in the supply of its best selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck; 05/04/2018 – UK CAR INDUSTRY BODY SAYS ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY AND CONFUSION OVER AIR QUALITY PLANS CONTINUED TO AFFECT CONFIDENCE, RESULTING IN DECLINES ACROSS ALL SALES TYPES; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 27/03/2018 – U.S. agency proposes scrapping higher automaker penalties for ‘gas guzzlers’; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford Motor: Getting Ready To Sell – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moody’s cuts rating on Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Ford Doesn’t Deserve Its New Junk Credit Rating – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Bronco, Mustang-inspired EV to lead Ford’s new product line in 2020 – CNBC” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 52,968 shares to 456,706 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 3,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.11% or 595,523 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Assoc New York has 13,300 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Investors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.15 million shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp has 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 19,203 shares. Wellington Shields And Lc reported 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hollencrest Capital Management invested in 0.14% or 118,100 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 24.68 million shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 7,250 shares stake. Orrstown Fin Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1,543 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 2,520 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 847,398 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 8.12 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) by 50,262 shares to 73,574 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 10,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.