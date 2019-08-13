Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Valuation Declined While Greenhaven Associates Has Trimmed by $2.82 Million Its Holding; Copeland Capital Management Has Trimmed Hormel Foods (HRL) Position by $3.34 Million as Valuation Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods (HRL) by 57.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 75,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 55,177 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 131,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 2.37M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 352,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 32.44 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.80 million, down from 32.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 22.54M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 01/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Surprises on Sales, While Ford Beats: TOPLive; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 27/03/2018 – NEWPEK SIGNS DEAL TO SELL LAND IN EAGLE FORD SHALE TO SUNDANCE; 28/03/2018 – FORD EXPOSED TO TARIFFS ON IMPORTED SPECIALTY METALS: FARLEY; 15/03/2018 – Ford Aims To Outsell Toyota In Hybrid Vehicles In 2021; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 14/03/2018 – SUNDANCE TO BUY EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR ~$221.5M; 17/04/2018 – Spartan Motors’ Utilimaster To Showcase Ford Transit Utility Van Upfit Solution At 2018 NAFA Institute And Expo; 14/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency wants meetings with automakers on Takata recall; 20/03/2018 – Newly-formed Magnolia plans to buy acreage in Eagle Ford shale field

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Major automakers work out emissions deal in California – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysis: Ford’s Chart Suggests Stock Could Be Headed To $12 – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of at Least 3% – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Automakers split on hybrid strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford Motor: Investors Still Miss The Big Picture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 840,962 shares valued at $8.00M was made by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.74 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blue Chip Partners has 0.06% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 9.53M shares. Carroll Associate Inc invested in 50,580 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 24,443 shares. 13,049 are held by Diversified Tru Company. Moneta Grp Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 10,251 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru has 0.14% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 3.26 million shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 949,708 shares. Natixis Lp holds 0.01% or 174,036 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 19,799 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 2,500 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Com accumulated 62,770 shares. Sage Grp invested in 0% or 3,496 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Llc reported 50,220 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J And J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 13,655 shares to 152,271 shares, valued at $24.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS).

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.19 million for 29.05 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.