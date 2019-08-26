Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stock Price Declined While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $379,056; Bender Robert & Associates Has Lifted Its Position in Nvidia (NVDA) as Market Value Declined

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24M shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.99M shares traded or 25.62% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – Beth Ginzinger Named Chief Strategy Officer For Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona; 12/04/2018 – PAICE – REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO LICENSE ALL OF ITS HYBRID VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY TO FORD MOTOR COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – NEWPEK SIGNS DEAL TO SELL LAND IN EAGLE FORD SHALE TO SUNDANCE; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT WILL LURE SEDAN BUYERS WITH SUVS AND CROSSOVERS; 02/04/2018 – CALIAN GROUP LTD – CEO FORD IS EXPECTED TO FULLY RECOVER WITH A TENTATIVE RETURN TO WORK DATE IN NEXT 4 TO 6 WEEKS; 26/04/2018 – Business Insider: Ford says it’s already seeing a big impact from Trump’s tariffs; 02/04/2018 – Comstock Resources: Monetizing Eagle Ford Shale Production; 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL – FORD’S CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER WILL JOIN DESKTOP METAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECT ASSETS IN EAGLE FORD SHALE; 23/05/2018 – Trump mulling probe of auto imports on national security grounds

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fqf Tr (BTAL) by 442,935 shares to 471,136 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 266,420 are owned by American Natl Insur Tx. Wesbanco National Bank Inc has 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 89,723 were accumulated by Everence Mngmt. Optimum Invest has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department reported 34,656 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust Tru reported 2,606 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 2.44M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Oh invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 25,894 are held by Foster & Motley. Counselors owns 0.14% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 384,606 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Girard Prns stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Stock Yards Comml Bank Tru has 62,534 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

