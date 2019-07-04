Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Shareholder Usca Ria Has Raised Its Stake by $958,376; Parsley Energy (PE) Share Value Rose While Sankaty Advisors Has Raised Position

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 1.82M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 99.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 119,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,401 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 120,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 19.03M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN CAR REGISTRATIONS ROSE 9.6 PCT IN APRIL LED BY TOYOTA, HYUNDAI, FORD – ACEA; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY LIMITED REPORTS PURCHASE OF EAGLE FORD ASSETS,; 26/04/2018 – DOT TSA: Firearm detected by TSA officers at Ford International Airport; 30/04/2018 – Bowing to short-term shareholder pressures that felled predecessor Mark Fields, Hackett is undoing 115 years of Ford’s automobile legacy; 14/03/2018 – Ford is recalling certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from 2014 through 2018 model years; 11/04/2018 – FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals; 29/03/2018 – Lured by rising SUV sales, automakers flood market with models; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ford Motor Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (F); 16/04/2018 – Richland Source: Ashland’s Dr. Lucille Ford inducted into OFIC Hall of Excellence; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A Ser 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability reported 15,852 shares stake. S&Co owns 346,620 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 2.07M are owned by Renaissance Techs Limited Company. Jp Marvel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.55% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Georgia-based Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 9,978 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.03% or 35,489 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Luminus Ltd Com invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 1.54 million were reported by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,857 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Korea reported 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Twin Tree Mngmt LP accumulated 10,643 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What IMAX Corporation’s (NYSE:IMAX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why YETI Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:YETI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Peabody Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:BTU) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Stifel Has 5 Mid-Cap Energy Stocks to Buy With 100% and More Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Continental Building Products, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBPX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,534 shares to 16,592 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 26,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,053 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 369,437 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Liability Company stated it has 188,049 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moody Bankshares Trust Division invested in 267,661 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 196,721 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Com holds 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 456 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.01% or 140,632 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 178,889 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 5,703 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 25,052 shares. Moors Cabot reported 0.06% stake. Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Brave Asset Management Inc holds 15,950 shares. 68,888 were reported by Fisher Asset Management Llc. Conning accumulated 69,670 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: New Electric Option For Ford Chassis; Colorado Lowers Driving Age; Cargo Volumes Thrive In Long Beach – Benzinga” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ford (F) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ford Motor Company (F) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford’s New $5.8 Billion Incremental SUV Revenue Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford +7% after North America results shine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.