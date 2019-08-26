Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Shareholder Saba Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined; Petroleum & Resources Increases Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.80M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 702,810 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.99 million shares traded or 25.62% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – Ford: Company Working With Supply Base to Offset Effects of Fire at Supplier; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 13/03/2018 – GM CEO meets with U.S. regulators on fuel efficiency rules; 22/05/2018 – China’s Lower Auto Tariff Means More to BMW Than Ford or Tesla; 02/05/2018 – FORD EXPANDS N.A. RECALL FOR SELECT 2015-17 TRANSIT VEHICLES; 13/03/2018 – Detroit News: Ford to lay out product plans for next two years; 19/03/2018 – ClickOnDetroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 25/04/2018 – BEIJING-FORD’S FLEET SAYS FORD DOES NOT PLAN TO INCREASE EXPORTS TO CHINA FROM U.S. IF DUTIES ON IMPORTED CARS LOWERED; 13/03/2018 – Honda, Ford to testify at U.S. Senate Takata hearing -aides; 15/03/2018 – Ford is leveraging hybrid technology in different ways for different vehicles, such as acceleration for the Mustang, and low-end torque for the F-150

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 40,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.39 million, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37 million shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

