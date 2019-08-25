Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Stake as Share Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Raised Position by $518,778

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 249,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448,000, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.98M shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 15/04/2018 – Ford unveils 2021 robo-taxi launch date; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Toyota plans to roll into China’s EV market in GAC Motor vehicle; 10/04/2018 – QBE SAYS CFO MICHAEL FORD LEAVING CO; 11/05/2018 – Ryan Ruggiero: Breaking: Ford is expected to resume production of the F-150 pickups as early as Friday, May 18th at the; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 10/03/2018 – DOUG FORD, EX-TORONTO MAYOR’S BROTHER, TO LEAD ONTARIO PC: CBC; 25/05/2018 – India’s Mahindra opens first assembly plant in South Africa; 17/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Toyota plans to roll into China’s EV market in GAC Motor vehicle; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS ALSO PLANS TO LAUNCH THE NEW BRONCO AND YET-TO-BE-NAMED OFF-ROAD SMALL UTILITY

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $95,950 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) by 60,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 3.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.19M shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.