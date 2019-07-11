Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Shareholder Financial Counselors Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose; Equity Residential (EQR) Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 46.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 340,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 384,606 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 724,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 13.69M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – Ford CEO Plans $11.5 Billion More Cuts, Pulls Ahead Margin Goal; 16/04/2018 – Ford plans to operate a large-scale driverless car network by 2021, according to a report in the Financial Times; 16/05/2018 – GM’s Next Battle With Ford: Really Big Pickups; 10/05/2018 – FORD’S ANNUAL MEETING HAS ENDED; 05/03/2018 – Companies, industry groups target Congress to derail Trump tariffs; 25/04/2018 – Ford beat analyst expectations, helped by lower taxes and cost cutting measures; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Henry Ford Health System’s (MI) A3; Outlook Positive; 02/04/2018 – Calian Group: CEO Kevin Ford Suffered a Cardiovascular Event Over the Easter Weekend; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHIFT AWAY FROM LUXURY CARS TO SUVS IS ‘BREATHTAKING’

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 84.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 32,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,168 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 39,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 783,938 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker stated it has 5,450 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gru invested in 11,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Bamco Inc New York, a New York-based fund reported 1,200 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 226,000 shares. Blair William And Company Il reported 0.01% stake. Fdx invested in 3,112 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 3,000 shares stake. Nomura Hldgs Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 70,598 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macquarie Limited holds 11.18 million shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Com Tn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 2,112 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.08% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 9,826 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 367,376 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Retail Bank accumulated 0.06% or 14,800 shares.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential reports 13M-share ATM program – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential (EQR) CEO Mark Parrell on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Highs For Apartment REIT Stocks Show Investor Confidence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 4.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.81 per share. EQR’s profit will be $315.97M for 23.26 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.66% EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 2,800 shares to 4,300 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (Put) (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. 2,003 shares valued at $144,641 were sold by Brackenridge Alexander on Tuesday, February 5. 315 shares were sold by Sorenson Christa L, worth $22,747. The insider GEORGE ALAN W sold $1.84 million. NEITHERCUT DAVID J had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.68M on Friday, February 8. 932 shares were sold by Kaufman Ian, worth $67,302. 687 shares were sold by Garechana Robert, worth $49,610 on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) â€˜Teasesâ€™ at Goodwood Festival of Speed – Live Trading News” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford sets up research center in Tel Aviv – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford Motor: Getting Ready To Sell – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford: 6% Yield, Well-Covered Payout, Notable Upside, Undervalued Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Ford adds KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney to its board – Buffalo Business First” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,799 are owned by American Asset Mngmt. 329,341 were reported by S&T Bancorporation Pa. Stock Yards Financial Bank And Trust Com stated it has 62,534 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia invested 0.21% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Sigma Counselors Inc holds 0.03% or 26,035 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com has 269,045 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 2.63 million shares. Invesco has 25.48 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bell Bancshares reported 0.73% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0.03% or 19.21 million shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 20,840 shares or 0.12% of the stock. M Holdings Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 17,405 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Technologies Inc has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 69,200 shares. Css Ltd Llc Il holds 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,323 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 49,547 shares to 314,572 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).