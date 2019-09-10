Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Shareholder Financial Counselors Cut Stake by $2.72 Million as Stock Price Declined; General Mtrs Co Com (GM) Holder Assetmark Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (GM) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 15,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 99,930 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 115,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 2.29M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 02/04/2018 – Christian Post: MLB Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Brewers GM David Stearns Addresses Latest Ryan Braun Rumblings; 15/03/2018 – FORD, GM, RISE SUDDENLY; TSLA AND FIAT CHRYSLER ALSO CLIMB; 21/05/2018 – GM is adding a four-cylinder engine to its full-size Silverado pickup, a highly unusual move; 07/03/2018 – GM also is looking for partners in the energy industry and beyond to help it build out a US network of EV charging stations; 07/03/2018 – Confirmed Speakers & Event Agenda Announced for the 10th Annual GM Conference, Organized by Hozpitality Group on 12th April 201; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea and union reach tentative wage deal; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB GAINS VETO POWERS THAT ALLOW IT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – YONHAP; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS CFO ANDREW CARROLL TO TAKE GM NETWORK ROLE; 07/05/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO SALES POST +4.8 PCT GROWTH IN APRIL FROM MARCH – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 46.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 340,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 384,606 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 724,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 29.48M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME’ TO RESTORE PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford temporarily stops all production of the F-Series truck, its best-selling and most profitable vehicle; 20/03/2018 – FORD NAMES BRIAN SCHAAF CFO OF FORD MOTOR CREDIT CO; 05/04/2018 – UK DEMAND AMONG FLEET CAR BUYERS FELL 15 PCT, PRIVATE BUYERS DOWN 16.5 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – Ford Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FORD’S U.S. SALES CHIEF MARK LANEVE SAID ON CALL; 09/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-California’s air regulator says state could back some emissions rule changes; 25/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER SELF-DRIVING CARS BY 2021; 09/05/2018 – FORD EXPANDS TRANSIT PLUG-IN HYBRID VAN TRIAL TO VALENCIA,SPAIN

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 7.93 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 6,881 shares to 139,391 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

