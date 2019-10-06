Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Shareholder Bb&T Securities Cut Holding by $307,270 as Share Value Declined; Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose While State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Holding

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 356,620 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.41 million, down from 359,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 764,692 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 30,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 488,903 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, down from 519,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 27.55 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 11/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR F.N WILL RESUME PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUPS ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT DEARBORN AND KANSAS CITY PLANTS; 25/05/2018 – Rugby-Ford, Robshaw to co-captain England against Barbarians; 01/05/2018 – Ford F-Series Posts Best April Results in 18 Years While New Expedition Climbs 26 % at Retail; New Navigator Retail Sales Jump 135 %; 25/04/2018 – FORD PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS JIM FARLEY SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – FORD: FORD F-SERIES SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION IS DOWN AT KENTUCKY; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN CAR REGISTRATIONS ROSE 9.6 PCT IN APRIL LED BY TOYOTA, HYUNDAI, FORD – ACEA; 15/03/2018 – FORD’S 8% PROFIT MARGIN GOAL `NOW HAS UPSIDE,’ CEO HACKETT SAYS; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency wants meetings with automakers on Takata recall; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS LINCOLN DECLINE DRIVEN BY SHIFT AWAY FROM SEDANS

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,200 shares. 840,962 shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, worth $8.00 million on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14B for 7.53 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $492.37M for 28.29 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.