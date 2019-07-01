Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Rothschild Investment Trimmed Holding in Boeing Company (BA) by $2.29 Million as Stock Declined

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 6,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,453 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, down from 45,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $9.25 during the last trading session, reaching $354.76. About 4.41M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 21.78M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD SAYS PRODUCTION OF F-SERIES SUPER DUTY PICKUP TRUCKS WILL RESUME AT LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, PLANT ON MONDAY; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS NOW EXPECT 8 PCT ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY 2020, TWO YEARS EARLIER THAN PREVIOUS TARGET; 19/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company CTO Ken Washington joined the board of Desktop Metal; 25/04/2018 – BEIJING-FORD’S FLEET SAYS FORD DOES NOT PLAN TO INCREASE EXPORTS TO CHINA FROM U.S. IF DUTIES ON IMPORTED CARS LOWERED; 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL SAYS CLOSES $65 MLN IN NEW FINANCING LED BY FORD MOTOR CO; 09/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford temporarily stops all production of the F-Series truck, its best-selling and most profitable vehicle; 19/03/2018 – Desktop Metal Closes $65 Million in New Financing Led by Ford, Bringing Total Investment to Date to $277 Million; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – “INVENTORIES OF FORD’S BEST-SELLING F-SERIES PICKUPS AND OTHER VEHICLES REMAIN STRONG”; 11/05/2018 – Ford to reopen two F-150 truck plants next Friday; 04/04/2018 – Automakers were down, with Ford and General Motors off 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was sold by McAllister Kevin G. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2,530 shares to 8,319 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Income Bldr Fd Cl F 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 1,519 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ima Wealth reported 0.6% stake. Security stated it has 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Marathon Trading Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 9,584 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 29,542 shares. Finance Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Martin And Tn holds 5,342 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Cahill Advisors has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meritage Port Management holds 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 23,352 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 0% or 11,469 shares. Hengistbury Invest Prns Llp accumulated 86,500 shares. Fire Group Inc holds 10.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 75,000 shares. Benin Management Corporation reported 721 shares stake.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.00 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,407 shares to 25,414 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.69 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,107 were accumulated by Coldstream Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 322 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 49,491 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Company invested in 0% or 4,115 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,618 shares stake. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.03% or 26,035 shares. Voya Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Td Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 352 shares. Zacks invested in 3.12M shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus invested in 0.21% or 2.45M shares. Management Associates New York accumulated 13,300 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 23,162 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

