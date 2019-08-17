Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position Maintained by Usca Ria Llc; Argyle Capital Management Cut Verisign (VRSN) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 380,718 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 99.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 119,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 240,401 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 120,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.26M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. Senators to press automakers, regulators on Takata air bag recall; 03/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal; 20/03/2018 – Newly-formed Magnolia plans to buy acreage in Eagle Ford shale field; 19/03/2018 – Bill Shea: Sources: Ford pursues deal to buy, redevelop Michigan Central Station; 09/05/2018 – FORD: F-150 PRODUCTION IS SUSPENDED AT KANSAS CITY PLANT; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT WILL LURE SEDAN BUYERS WITH SUVS AND CROSSOVERS; 01/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Surprises on Sales, While Ford Beats: TOPLive; 25/04/2018 – FORD SEES PROFITS RETURNING TO ASIA PACIFIC REGION IN 2H 18; 09/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 10/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $95,950 worth of stock was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Monday, July 29. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IHF) by 2,552 shares to 10,363 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 11,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,893 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial stated it has 11,322 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital holds 2,447 shares. Asset One invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Koshinski Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,569 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 175,342 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Michigan-based Liberty Capital has invested 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corporation Nj holds 250,150 shares. Cutler Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 14,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 26,255 shares. Parsec Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 32,831 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.57M shares.

