Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Has Increased Its Holding; As 3M (MMM) Shares Declined, Orleans Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $416,691

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 85,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 623,033 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 537,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 41.12M shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHUTTING DOWN DEARBORN, MICH, F-150 PLANT TONIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Reaffirms 2018 Adjusted EPS View of $1.45-$1.7; 20/03/2018 – Newly-formed Magnolia plans to buy acreage in Eagle Ford shale field; 06/05/2018 – With Ford’s latest powerplant technology and all of the convenient tech features consumers want, the Expedition represents the modern choice among full-size SUVs that often feel behind the times; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Credit Auto Lease Trst 2018-A Nts Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Announces Closing of Eagle Ford Shale Divestiture; 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump touts judge’s criticism of Mueller; 25/04/2018 – FORD ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $11.5B COST AND EFFICIENCY ACTIONS; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO. TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3M Stock Is More Than Just a Dividend Darling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hagens Berman Alerts Long-Time Shareholders of 3M Company (MMM) to Class Action and Firm’s Investigation; Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3M (MMM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 14,685 shares to 29,249 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Advisors owns 78,898 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,180 shares. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 10,882 shares. Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 295,130 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 2.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Madison Inv Incorporated holds 0.29% or 75,620 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bancorporation And Tru, a Florida-based fund reported 60,225 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc reported 19,549 shares stake. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 68,260 shares stake. Oakbrook Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 141,139 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested in 15,197 shares. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1.44 million were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Swedbank invested in 0.75% or 756,465 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Another trade for 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 was sold by Bushman Julie L. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $299,188 activity. Shares for $95,950 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fordâ€™s U.S. Sales Slumped in the Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Earnings Expected to Grow – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) The Aristocrat of the Automotive Sector Reports Earnings Early Friday – Live Trading News” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Mobility Companies Tout Commitment To Equity; Refraction Launches Three-Wheeled Delivery Robot – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Reasons to Buy Ford Stock Below $10 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 12,652 shares to 8,753 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 18,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,954 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).