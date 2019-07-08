Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holder Roundview Capital Increased Its Stake by $325,720; Cabot Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) as Share Price Rose

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 40,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,124 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 74,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 11.21M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 29/03/2018 – Ford Releases Proxy Statement, Outlining Proposals, Including Election of 14 Directors; 02/04/2018 – Calian’s Kevin Ford suffers a temporary health setback; 10/05/2018 – Bill Ford Denies Retreat as Automaker Abandons American Sedans; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES – TO DIVEST INTEREST IN CERTAIN ACREAGE, PRODUCING WELLS AND RELATED ASSETS IN WESTERN PORTION OF ITS EAGLE FORD SHALE POSITION; 12/04/2018 – Paice: Terms of Ford Licensing Agreement Are Confidential; 07/05/2018 – MotorAuthority: Ford might turn Detroit eyesore into self-driving, EV hub; 30/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford to host Thunder Bay rally Wednesday night; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of America Fire, Parts Issue; 09/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 8,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 21,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $291.14. About 764,951 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,551 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highland Mgmt Llc owns 0.18% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 264,707 shares. 287 are held by Security National. Two Sigma Lc holds 0% or 54,953 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Tru Of Vermont owns 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 8,361 shares. Regal Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 56,878 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 206,300 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America owns 11,269 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Limited Liability Com reported 10,000 shares. 3.78M are held by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust. Counselors stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Profund Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 62,770 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 6,221 shares. National Asset Mgmt accumulated 39,384 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns owns 91 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.72 million shares or 7.42% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 113,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Natl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Korea Investment Corp accumulated 302,800 shares. Frontier Cap Company reported 519,113 shares stake. Ci Invests holds 0.06% or 46,250 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 142,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ssi Invest Management owns 826 shares. Braun Stacey reported 83,797 shares. Arrow Corp reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). L & S, California-based fund reported 17,442 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 48,149 shares to 565,897 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 38,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

