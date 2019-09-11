Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Cut Holding; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lowered by $472,000 Its Stake

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 499.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 17,238 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 500.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 26.72 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 11/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Ford could reopen two U.S. truck plants next week; 25/05/2018 – India’s Mahindra opens first assembly plant in South Africa; 21/05/2018 – RE/MAX Collaborates with Henry Ford College to Build “Tiny Home for Tiny Tots”; 23/03/2018 – Jeffery M. Leving to Interview Illinois State Representative LaShawn K. Ford Supporting Landmark Legislation Providing Both Par; 14/03/2018 – KOTSOPOULOS: FORD COULD BE FAVORABLE FOR CREDIT SPREADS IN ONT; 15/03/2018 – Ford Readies North America’s Freshest Lineup by 2020 with Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids; 29/03/2018 – Lured by rising SUV sales, automakers flood market with models; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving car ops in Arizona. Will continue in Pitt, SF. – ! $GOOG $GM $F $IN; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending plan include $100 mln for autonomous cars research, testing

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 48,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 52,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.36. About 995,878 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expedia: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EXPE vs. AMZN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia (EXPE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Tech Blue Chip Buys – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31,995 shares to 339,399 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) by 94,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Capital Llp has 0.33% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 43,629 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank owns 150 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.01% or 10,009 shares in its portfolio. Markston Limited Liability Company owns 2,565 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,102 shares. Linscomb Williams invested in 1,937 shares. New York-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Victory Capital accumulated 116,622 shares. 148,950 are held by Jane Street Gru Lc. Advsrs Asset reported 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,640 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 210,521 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 11,401 shares.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $521.25 million for 9.15 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 13,857 shares to 59,622 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 7,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The UAW Targets GM in Contentious Contract Negotiations – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buy Ford Stock for Big Dividends and Improving Auto Sales – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moody’s cuts rating on Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amira Nature Foods, Ltd Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 20-F Filing – Business Wire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Incorporated owns 116,674 shares. Pennsylvania Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,950 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.57% or 628,539 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc accumulated 2,520 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 7.53 million shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.02% or 12,982 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 6.75 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 17,170 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 14,924 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership owns 0.46% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 26.70 million shares. Advisory Ser owns 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 20,554 shares. Greenwood Gearhart, a Arkansas-based fund reported 213,618 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,428 shares. 118,591 are owned by Mariner Ltd Company. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has 110,616 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.