Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Declined; Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Holder Lau Associates Decreased Its Stake by $9.39 Million as Share Value Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 86.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 130,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 150,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 37.16 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 26/03/2018 – GMC unveils an off-road truck to take on Jeep and the Ford Raptor; 12/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: `Billions’ star to play Rob Ford in new thriller; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Credit Auto Lease Trst 2018-A Nts Prelim Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – Sundance Energy Australia Limited Announces Acquisition of Eagle Ford Assets, Equity Raise and Debt Refinancing; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT IS NOT EXITING RACING AS IT STOPS SELLING FUSION; 16/05/2018 – Ford is resuming production of its F-Series pickup trucks, ending assembly line shut downs at two of its most important plants this week; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – Ford temporarily halts F-series, Super Duty production because of parts shortage; 11/04/2018 – Ford Motor’s premium Lincoln brand plans to build as many as five new vehicles in China by 2022, according to two U.S. sources, in a move to expand sales in the world’s largest vehicle market that would also blunt the impact of U.S-China trade spats

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 3.60 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. On Friday, May 10 LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,000 shares. On Thursday, May 23 the insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raven Inds Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 35,000 shares to 42,500 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 66,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

