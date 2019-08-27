Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lowered Its Position by $1.99 Million; Huntington National Bank Holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Lifted as Market Value Declined

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 817.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 13,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 14,976 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, up from 1,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 722,422 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 249,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448,000, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 31.70M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 17/04/2018 – FORD EURO 20 MARCH CAR SALES FALL 12.4%; 25/04/2018 – Ford beat analyst expectations, helped by lower taxes and cost-cutting measures; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – NEWPEK SIGNS DEAL TO SELL LAND IN EAGLE FORD SHALE TO SUNDANCE; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS F-150 PRODUCTION IS SUSPENDED AT KANSAS CITY ASSEMBLY PLANT – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS STRENGTHENING ITS POSITION IN TRUCKS, SUVS, HYBRIDS, BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SEGMENTS; 11/05/2018 – Ford’s April China vehicle sales slump 26 pct y/y; 10/04/2018 – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD QBE.AX – APPOINTS INDER SINGH AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER REPLACING MICHAEL FORD; 28/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-In South Korea, U.S. cars are rare, and often German or Japanese; 16/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SEEKING TO SHORTEN JULY VACATION SHUTDOWN OF F-150

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.35 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 489,100 shares. Livingston Group Asset Communication (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 1.44% or 369,437 shares in its portfolio. 2,520 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited reported 159,134 shares. Eastern Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc holds 11,037 shares. Westpac Bk invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fayez Sarofim & reported 12,699 shares. Chemical National Bank & Trust holds 31,908 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 847,398 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ellington Gp accumulated 0.03% or 19,200 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 1.82 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 144,056 are owned by Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability reported 519,630 shares stake.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 600,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares worth $95,950. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00 million.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (Prn) (VNQI) by 12,199 shares to 34,872 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,821 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

