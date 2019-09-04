Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Private Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cme Group Class A (CME) as Stock Rose

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (CME) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,445 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 3,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $220.37. About 266,726 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – U.S. bond, rates futures, options hit volume record – CME; 15/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 11; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group: 99.98% of Proxy Votes Were in Favor of CME Takeover; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Spencer’s Nex

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 119,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 501,425 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 382,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 8.27 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 16/05/2018 – Ford says F-150 truck production will restart Friday following fire at supplier; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT IS NOT EXITING RACING AS IT STOPS SELLING FUSION; 20/03/2018 – FORD NAMES BRIAN SCHAAF CFO OF FORD MOTOR CREDIT CO; 17/04/2018 – FORD SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS, LEARN MORE; 08/05/2018 – Propel Insurance Partners with Flexpoint Ford to Accelerate Growth and Support Strategic Acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – GM and Ford Have a Few Lessons for Elon Musk — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES FOR 25% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TO APRIL 30, 2021; 07/05/2018 – I.A Hedin Bil AB: Hedin Bil to open two new dealerships in Bromma, Sweden together with Opel and Ford; 11/05/2018 – The poem: A Broken Appointment, by Mark Ford

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 12,055 shares to 10,464 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,853 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc has 62,770 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 31,323 shares stake. Nordea Inv Ab accumulated 495,957 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 295,297 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The New York-based Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The Illinois-based Brookstone has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Pictet North America Advsr reported 0.09% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0.1% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc holds 18,685 shares. Atria Ltd Llc holds 163,696 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc reported 55,798 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Com stated it has 115,124 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,000 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $95,950 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 33.59 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited reported 0.02% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The New York-based Forte Cap Llc Adv has invested 1.54% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Financial Architects has 35 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 166,594 shares. Becker Cap invested in 4,886 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp, Florida-based fund reported 4,259 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Menora Mivtachim Ltd has invested 1.41% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 48,766 are owned by Quantbot Technologies L P. 1,274 are owned by Round Table Limited Liability Corporation. International Grp has invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Farmers Merchants Invs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 260 shares. First Natl holds 0.51% or 30,915 shares in its portfolio.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,772 shares to 14,209 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 7,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Usa Min Volatil (USMV).