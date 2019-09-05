Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Raised Its Position by $437,770; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Increases Holding in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR)

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 11,625 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 43,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 3.26M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.95M, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 25.08 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 21/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – DOT TSA: Firearm detected by TSA officers at Ford International Airport; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 21/03/2018 – DetroitFreePress: Ford’s Detroit train station dream: Hundreds of workers, cars of future; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES FOR 25% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TO APRIL 30, 2021; 15/03/2018 – FORD’S 8% PROFIT MARGIN GOAL `NOW HAS UPSIDE,’ CEO HACKETT SAYS; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N SAYS F-150 PICKUP TRUCK PRODUCTION WILL RESUME AT DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, PLANT ON FRIDAY MAY 18 FOLLOWING FIRE AT AUTO SUPPLIER; 10/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpus Management accumulated 22,914 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Ancora Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Northern Trust owns 10,375 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 500 shares. Capital Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) or 27,224 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 37,534 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 1,600 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 11,322 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Incorporated invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Guggenheim Limited Company stated it has 32,956 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 32,300 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 194,715 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,687 shares.

Another recent and important Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) by 45,347 shares to 88,181 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) by 36,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,014 shares, and cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,736 shares to 403,028 shares, valued at $55.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 55,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 726,190 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7,796 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Com invested in 312,957 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 216 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Peoples Financial Services holds 1,107 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 32,598 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va reported 1.23 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability reported 10,700 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.89M shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.02% or 17,500 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 175,499 shares. Moreover, Eastern Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 34,626 shares.