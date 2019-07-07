Ford Mtr Co Del Com Par $0.01 (F) Market Value Rose While Gabelli Funds Has Lowered Its Stake by $364,000; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Raised Its Wayfair (W) Stake by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com Par $0.01 (F) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659,000, down from 120,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del Com Par $0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.69B market cap company. It closed at $10.2 lastly. It is down 7.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 20/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENERVEST ANNOUNCES SALE OF EAGLE FORD AND AUSTIN CHALK ASSETS FOR $2.66 BILLION TO TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. launches probe into auto imports; 07/03/2018 – U.S. senators call new hearing on Takata auto air bag inflators; 13/04/2018 – Ford’s March China vehicle sales down 11 pct y/y; 19/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company CTO Ken Washington joined the board of Desktop Metal; 26/04/2018 – CBS 2: Ford Dropping Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion Its North American Dealerships; 12/04/2018 – PAICE SAYS FORD WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGES TO PAICE’S PATENTS; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES OF 75% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED BY ONE YEAR TO APRIL 30, 2023; 25/04/2018 – Sundance Energy Australia Limited Announces Acquisition of Eagle Ford Assets, Equity Raise and Debt Refinancing; 15/03/2018 – Ford Readies North America’s Freshest Lineup by 2020 with Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 1303.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 7,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,720 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $145.15. About 1.48 million shares traded or 1.50% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 27 insider sales for $14.34 million activity. Shares for $57,790 were sold by Macri Edmond. 955 shares were sold by Oblak Steve, worth $88,567. Conine Steven sold $1.67M worth of stock or 14,000 shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider Shah Niraj sold $1.67 million. Another trade for 991 shares valued at $92,510 was sold by Mulliken John Champlin. On Friday, February 1 the insider Rodrigues Romero sold $3,591.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 9,067 shares to 358,976 shares, valued at $37.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) by 7,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,875 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf Etf (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% or 75,554 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.66% or 73,272 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Utah Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 19,392 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 4,991 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 56,239 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% or 100 shares. Whale Rock Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.29 million shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com accumulated 5,891 shares. Spruce House Inv Mngmt Ltd Com reported 3.75M shares. Secor Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 3,064 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 45,407 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Cap Partners Lc invested in 0.19% or 50,823 shares. Of Vermont reported 8,361 shares. Andra Ap reported 434,800 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 34,088 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 184,915 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Technology has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 581,176 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 583,906 shares. Diligent Ltd Company owns 50,511 shares. Stifel reported 0.03% stake. Manchester Capital Mgmt, Vermont-based fund reported 6,993 shares. D E Shaw And has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 3,672 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc owns 5.67M shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 4.10M shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 5,000 shares to 94,200 shares, valued at $23.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (NYSE:DATA).