Ford Mtr Co Del Com (F) Holding Has Lifted by Becker Capital Management Inc; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Hikari Tsushin Has Raised Its Holding

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.74 million shares traded or 39.42% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (F) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 229,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 3.48M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.55M, up from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.99 million shares traded or 25.62% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – FORD CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 02/04/2018 – Calian’s Kevin Ford suffers a temporary health setback; 22/03/2018 – MAHINDRA, FORD SIGN PACT; 25/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘LOOKING AT STRATEGIC PLAN’ IN SOUTH AMERICA; 15/03/2018 – Ford CEO Says Company Could Exceed 8% Margin Target; 10/04/2018 – Ford Revamps Focus, Escort for China Push as Trade Tensions Sear; 17/05/2018 – Ford April EU New Car Registrations Rose 14% -ACEA; 09/03/2018 – Auto Sales Grow in China, But Not for Ford; 25/04/2018 – Ford Delivers First Quarter $1.7B Net Income, $2.2B Adj. EBIT; Fitness Actions Improve 2020 Outlook; 04/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR SAYS CO ENCOURAGES BOTH U.S. AND CHINESE GOVTS TO “WORK TOGETHER TO RESOLVE ISSUES”

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc Com (NYSE:AVT) by 213,066 shares to 512,850 shares, valued at $22.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 52,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 42,127 shares. 2.60M were accumulated by Bridgeway Management. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Limited Com stated it has 1.14% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). North Star Invest Corp holds 0.14% or 133,961 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 91,487 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated holds 210,805 shares. Miller Howard Investments owns 400,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Argent Tru Company reported 20,471 shares. Johnson Gp invested in 0.08% or 107,973 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd has 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 5,703 shares. Charles Schwab accumulated 20.56M shares. Hightower Advisors Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cipher Ltd Partnership owns 32,598 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

