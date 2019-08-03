Ford Motor (F) Valuation Declined While Cutler Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $1.17 Million; Riverhead Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Biogen Idec (BIIB)

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 84,768 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, up from 65,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 1.04 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 41.12M shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 27/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash; 22/03/2018 – WPP’s Team Ford Appoints Preuss to Lead Public Affairs; 03/04/2018 – NARA: The National Archives Celebrates Betty Ford Centennial Tuesday, April 3, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Delaware Ford Dealer Launches Tech Start up 20 Group Dealer Trades; 18/04/2018 – Ford March EU New Car Registrations Fell 15% -ACEA; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 02/05/2018 – InsideSources: Ford Stops Selling Cars; 16/05/2018 – FORD REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS; 29/05/2018 – Former Neurosurgery Chairman of Henry Ford Health System, Dr. Mark Rosenblum, Joins NICO Corporation Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 33,502 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 527 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc invested in 0.38% or 21,320 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc owns 2,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Com has 2,010 shares. 947 were accumulated by Argi Inv Ser Ltd Liability Co. Community Bank & Trust Na owns 800 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation owns 104,400 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 922,914 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,625 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 128,735 shares. 4,290 are held by Wetherby Asset. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 37,772 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) by 16,750 shares to 13,161 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,740 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl has 5.53M shares. 1.46M are held by Eaton Vance Management. Allstate accumulated 121,843 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39.02 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 17,500 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank stated it has 4,925 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 583,906 shares. Lbmc Invest Limited Liability owns 11,457 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Essex Financial stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 368,090 are owned by Eqis Capital Mngmt. Shelton has 3,283 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors Limited Com has 0.21% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 374,773 shares. Girard Ltd invested in 33,783 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $299,188 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $95,950 was made by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.73 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.