Ford Motor (F) Stock Rose While Cutler Capital Management Lowered Holding; Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Valuation Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $691,600

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 46.99M shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 12/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT DOES NOT EXPECT TO LOSE ANY SALES DUE TO SHUTDOWNS; 25/04/2018 – Ford Expects to Hit 8% Margin Target in 2020, Two Years Earlier Than Planned; 20/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENERVEST ANNOUNCES SALE OF EAGLE FORD AND AUSTIN CHALK ASSETS FOR $2.66 BILLION TO TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS; 09/05/2018 – Ford: F-150 Production at Kansas City, Mo., Dearborn, Mich., Plants to Be Suspended; 06/03/2018 – The auto plant that GM wants to close in South Korea requires nearly 60 hours to make a vehicle. Toyota Motor can make one in 24 hours and Ford needs only 21 hours; 04/04/2018 – Ford Concerned Nafta Rule Changes Wouldn’t Preserve U.S. Jobs; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECT ASSETS IN EAGLE FORD SHALE; 26/04/2018 – Business Insider: Ford says it’s already seeing a big impact from Trump’s tariffs; 29/03/2018 – Lured by rising SUV sales, automakers flood market with models

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $203,238 activity. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038 on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.