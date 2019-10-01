Ford Motor (F) Stock Rating Maintained by Buckingham Research; The $8.0000 Target Indicates -12.85% Potential; Bank Of America Increased Arrow Electrs (ARW) Position By $411,871

New York: In a research note made public on Tuesday morning, Buckingham Research reaffirmed their “Neutral” rating on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). They currently have a $8.0000 PT on the company. Buckingham Research’s target would suggest a potential downside of -12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Bank Of America Corp increased Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) stake by 0.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp acquired 5,801 shares as Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 772,820 shares with $55.08 million value, up from 767,019 last quarter. Arrow Electrs Inc now has $6.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $74.49. About 25,038 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Bank Of America Corp decreased Dte Energy Co stake by 21,904 shares to 102,190 valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) stake by 49,189 shares and now owns 662,740 shares. Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 27.12% above currents $9.18 stock price. Ford Motor had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 5.20 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Reaffirms 2018 Adjusted EPS View of $1.45-$1.7; 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FIRST BATTERY-ELECTRIC VEHICLE FOR 2020; SIX BY 2022; 30/04/2018 – FORD: U.S. IS `FLAT-FOOTED’ ON DATA-PRIVACY POLICY, LAGS EUROPE; 13/04/2018 – Ford’s March China vehicle sales down 11 pct y/y; 15/03/2018 – FORD TO BUILD HYBRID F-150, MUSTANG, EXPLORER, ESCAPE, BRONCO; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Credit Auto Lease Trst 2018-A Nts Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR – PROXY STATEMENT INCLUDES 3 COMPANY PROPOSALS IN ADDITION TO ELECTION OF 14 DIRECTORS AND 4 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 16/05/2018 – Ford Reaffirms 2018 Adjusted EPS View; 26/04/2018 – 5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Showcase C-V2X Direct Communications Interoperability to Improve Road Safety; 23/05/2018 – Conservative Candidate’s Refusal to Attend Health Care Debate Undemocratic: London Health Coalition Concerned About Doug Ford

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $36.61 billion. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, makes, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. It has a 16.99 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 7.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $103,200. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR also bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.