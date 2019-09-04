Ford Motor (F) Holder Cutler Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Valuation Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Steinberg Global Asset Management Boosted Position by $493,876

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 10,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,169 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 136,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 746,458 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 3.77M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 15/03/2018 – Hailey Clauson Signs With Ford Models; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 13/04/2018 – Doug Ford’s Figures “Way Off”: Coalition Deeply Concerned About His Statements on Hospitals in Northern Ontario; 18/04/2018 – Ford expands U.S. medical ride business built around its vans; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: FORD MOTOR WILL RESUME PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUPS ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT DEARBORN AND KANSAS CITY PLANTS; 20/05/2018 – Behind Ford’s New Approach to Advertising; 10/04/2018 – Ford Motor Company Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS IS ALSO TARGETING ITS ROIC TO “SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASE” BY 2020; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14B for 7.90 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. On Thursday, August 1 FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 840,962 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Natl Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 45,990 shares. 11,785 are owned by Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Regions holds 140,632 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Lazard Asset Management Llc has 265,776 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,447 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 75,000 shares. Iowa Comml Bank invested in 15,297 shares. Aqr Llc reported 49,491 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 10.12M shares. Colony Gru holds 0.02% or 47,291 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc stated it has 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bogle Invest Lp De reported 1.51M shares.

