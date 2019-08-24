Ford Motor (F) Holder Cutler Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Share Price Declined; Ariel Investments Cut Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Stake by $429,512 as Stock Rose

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.98M shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – Ford is releasing new versions of the Mustang GT500 and a high-performance Explorer; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A Ser 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 25/04/2018 – Ford accelerates cost-cutting plan, will drop most U.S. sedans; 04/05/2018 – Cailean Wood Named General Manager at Advantage Ford; 03/04/2018 – FORD MARCH U.S. LIGHT-VEHICLE SALES UP 3.46%, EST. 0.8%; 03/04/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal; 09/05/2018 – FORD EXPANDS TRANSIT PLUG-IN HYBRID VAN TRIAL TO VALENCIA,SPAIN; 01/05/2018 – FORD APRIL U.S. LIGHT-VEHICLE SALES DOWN 4.5%, EST. DOWN 5.0%; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: `Billions’ star to play Rob Ford in new thriller; 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL: FORD CTO TO JOIN ITS BOARD

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 8,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 196,757 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, down from 204,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp. (NYSE:CBS) by 65,730 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $56.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP) by 782,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Ins reported 1.62 million shares. Mairs & Pwr holds 30,849 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt reported 36.40M shares. Culbertson A N & Co Inc holds 99,872 shares. 21,910 are owned by Washington Capital Mgmt. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak owns 29,095 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs owns 63,565 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 556,792 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.43% or 3.48M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 488,054 shares. Colorado-based Amg National Trust Fincl Bank has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Missouri-based Financial Counselors has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). St Johns Inv Management Co Limited Co has invested 0.62% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 529 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.76M shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru holds 0.05% or 62,534 shares. Becker Mngmt owns 3.48 million shares. Cordasco Fincl Network has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Adirondack Tru Communication has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Allstate reported 121,843 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt invested in 2,500 shares. Acg Wealth holds 19,362 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. 266,420 are owned by American Natl Ins Tx. Essex Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 404 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 668,544 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc holds 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 12,332 shares. 7.53M are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Field & Main Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 400 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.