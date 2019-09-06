Ford Motor Company (F) Reaches $9.31 After 6.00% Up Move; Adelante Capital Management Has Boosted Equity Residential (EQR) Holding By $5.00 Million

The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 6.85M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 12/04/2018 – Paice: Terms of Ford Licensing Agreement Are Confidential; 15/03/2018 – Ford plans to be No. 1 in hybrids by 2021; 15/03/2018 – Ford aims for `freshest line-up in the US’ by 2020; 25/04/2018 – Sundance Energy Australia Limited Announces Acquisition of Eagle Ford Assets, Equity Raise and Debt Refinancing; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES OF 75% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED BY ONE YEAR TO APRIL 30, 2023; 11/03/2018 – Brother of Rob Ford Elected to Lead Conservatives in Ontario; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VW’s ex-CEO charged in U.S. over diesel scandal; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 25/05/2018 – Rugby-Ford, Robshaw to co-captain England against Barbarians; 16/05/2018 – Ford Resuming Output of Cash-Cow F-Series After Supplier FireThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $36.49 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $9.87 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:F worth $2.19 billion more.

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 4.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc acquired 66,708 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 1.71 million shares with $128.63M value, up from 1.64 million last quarter. Equity Residential now has $31.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.67. About 196,876 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,351 were reported by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Sarasin & Partners Llp has invested 0.24% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Macquarie Grp has invested 1.44% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Andra Ap reported 0.21% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.21% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 214,596 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Company invested in 787 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 0.04% or 64,203 shares. Hexavest Incorporated owns 556,382 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Lc accumulated 860 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brinker Cap Incorporated owns 0.23% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 82,088 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability holds 6,450 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Inc stated it has 2.46 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 22 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More news for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 17, 2019 is yet another important article.

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG) stake by 55,163 shares to 1.01M valued at $68.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) stake by 264,615 shares and now owns 516,575 shares. Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $8000 highest and $74 lowest target. $77.75’s average target is -10.29% below currents $86.67 stock price. Equity Residential had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, August 23. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EQR in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) rating on Monday, March 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $78 target. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 27.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14B for 8.03 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold Ford Motor Company shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 9.49 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Tru Lp has invested 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ar Asset Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 24,390 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% stake. Menta Capital Ltd holds 0.55% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 144,056 shares. Highstreet Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 42,251 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0.02% or 239,238 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co has 6,221 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carroll Associates Inc owns 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 50,580 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 11,037 are held by Shufro Rose Limited Liability. Landscape Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). New York-based Jane Street Lc has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 was bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buy Ford Stock for Big Dividends and Improving Auto Sales – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford locates buyer for Brazil plant – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford recalls 483K vehicles in the U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Auto Manufacturers Invest In A Carless Future – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump administration moving to block California vehicle emissions rules – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 25.35% above currents $9.31 stock price. Ford Motor had 9 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, May 6 report.