Ford Motor Company (F) Reaches $8.95 After 5.00% Down Move; Ikonics (IKNX) Shorts Increased By 100%

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $15,431 activity. NERGES JOSEPH R also bought $15,431 worth of IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) on Monday, May 6.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.58 million. It operates through five divisions: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $35.73 billion. The company??s Automotive segment develops, makes, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. It has a 16.58 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.46 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $9 lowest target. $10.80’s average target is 20.67% above currents $8.95 stock price. Ford Motor had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. 840,962 shares valued at $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. LECHLEITER JOHN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $95,950 on Monday, July 29. THORNTON JOHN L bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.