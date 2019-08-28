Ford Motor Company (F) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Trimmed Stake; As Gray Television (GTN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Horizon Investment Services Has Increased Its Position

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.50% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 1.21M shares traded or 22.81% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company (F) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 134,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 3.10M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.17M, down from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Ford Motor Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 22.14M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES OF 75% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED BY ONE YEAR TO APRIL 30, 2023; 30/04/2018 – GENERAL ATLANTIC’S FORD: IPO MARKET `ON PRECIPICE’ OF COMEBACK; 03/04/2018 – Ford could make electric cars in Germany after 2023 – Handelsblatt; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 10/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR F.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHUTTING DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT DUE TO PARTS SHORTAGE; 28/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Ford begins forging a Corktown campus; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT WILL LURE SEDAN BUYERS WITH SUVS AND CROSSOVERS; 06/03/2018 – Uber’s self-driving trucks haul cargo on Arizona highways; 11/05/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ford could reopen two U.S. truck plants next Friday

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,701 shares to 137,595 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. Howell Robin Robinson also bought $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares. ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Gray Television Shares Pop 14% Thursday Morning After Election Cycle Drives Record Quarterly Revenue – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gray Television Inc (GTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Elon Musk and Tesla Made Electric Cars Cool – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Reasons To Buy Shares Of Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ford-Owned Autonomic Partners With EV Maker – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Spireon Launches FleetLocate For Ford – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.30 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.