Ford Motor Company (F) Forms $9.08 Double Top; BRIDGESTONE ORD ORDINARY SHARES (BRDCF) Shorts Increased By 11.78%

Ford Motor Company (F) has $36.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 31.85 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR 'LESS THAN A THIRD' OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2018-A; Issues Presale; 03/05/2018 – Details of Ford Motor Company's 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FORD CREDIT FLOORPLAN MASTER OWNER TRUST A; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS LINCOLN DECLINE DRIVEN BY SHIFT AWAY FROM SEDANS; 06/04/2018 – Ford wins approval for German banking licence; 21/04/2018 – MediaPost: Ford Motor Co., WPP's Largest Client, Puts Ad Account Up For Review; 14/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency wants meetings with automakers on Takata recall; 16/05/2018 – Ford To Resume F-150, Super Duty Production — MarketWatch

BRIDGESTONE CORP ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRDCF) had an increase of 11.78% in short interest. BRDCF’s SI was 1.14M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.78% from 1.02M shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1899 days are for BRIDGESTONE CORP ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRDCF)’s short sellers to cover BRDCF’s short positions. It closed at $39.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.17 billion. The firm provides tires and tire tubes for trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial vehicles, agricultural machines, aircraft, and two-wheeled vehicles; and tire related products, retread materials/related technologies, tire raw materials etc., as well as automobile maintenance/repair services. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers automotive parts, urethane foam and its related products, electronic precision parts, industrial materials related products, and building materials related goods; sporting goods, including golf balls, golf clubs, other sports related items, etc.; and bicycles, bicycle related items, etc., as well as finance services.

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 28.52% above currents $9.08 stock price. Ford Motor had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 6. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.83 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

