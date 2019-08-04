Ford Motor Company (F) and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Contrasting side by side

As Auto Manufacturers – Major businesses, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor Company 9 0.23 N/A 0.74 12.86 Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 27 0.00 N/A 3.18 7.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ford Motor Company and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Ford Motor Company. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ford Motor Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Honda Motor Co. Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ford Motor Company and Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor Company 0.00% 6% 0.8% Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 0.00% 7.4% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Ford Motor Company has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ford Motor Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Honda Motor Co. Ltd. are 1.2 and 1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ford Motor Company and Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor Company 0 4 2 2.33 Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Ford Motor Company has a 12.07% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Ford Motor Company shares are held by institutional investors while 2.2% of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Ford Motor Company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ford Motor Company -7.74% -6.11% -7.48% 9.41% -5.36% 24.58% Honda Motor Co. Ltd. -5.61% -4.75% -10.28% -17.12% -18.24% -5.94%

For the past year Ford Motor Company had bullish trend while Honda Motor Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. beats Ford Motor Company on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, manufactures, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. Its Financial Services segment offers various automotive financing products to and through automotive dealers. Its financing products comprise retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental car companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and improvement of dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.