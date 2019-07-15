Ford Motor Company (F) and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Comparing side by side

Both Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor Company 9 0.26 N/A 0.74 13.98 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ford Motor Company and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor Company 0.00% 8.5% 1.2% Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 0.00% -93.6% -68%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ford Motor Company. Its rival Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.5 and 12.3 respectively. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ford Motor Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ford Motor Company and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor Company 0 4 2 2.33 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.48% for Ford Motor Company with average price target of $10.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.8% of Ford Motor Company shares are held by institutional investors while 2.9% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Ford Motor Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.48% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ford Motor Company 0.19% 11.04% 23.19% 10.45% -7.33% 35.42% Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. -7.49% -15.22% -34.41% 47.92% -68.44% 166.67%

For the past year Ford Motor Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

Summary

Ford Motor Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, manufactures, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. Its Financial Services segment offers various automotive financing products to and through automotive dealers. Its financing products comprise retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental car companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and improvement of dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.