Ford Motor Company (F) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; INSPYR THERAPEUTICS (NSPX) Shorts Decreased By 99.18%

INSPYR THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:NSPX) had a decrease of 99.18% in short interest. NSPX’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 99.18% from 12,200 shares previously. The stock increased 28.57% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0045. About 1.32 million shares traded or 236.44% up from the average. Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report $0.29 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. F’s profit would be $1.16B giving it 7.88 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Ford Motor Company’s analysts see -9.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 26.28M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 11/05/2018 – With key components about to run out, Ford is pulling the plug on production of its most profitable and popular model, the F-150; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHUTDOWN TO ADVERSERLY IMPACT ‘NEAR TERM’ RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES FOR 25% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TO APRIL 30, 2021; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 14/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency wants meetings with automakers on Takata recall; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – ALLOCATION OF $3 BILLION OF COMMITMENTS TO FORD CREDIT ON AN IRREVOCABLE AND EXCLUSIVE BASIS REMAINS IN PLACE; 05/03/2018 – Companies, industry groups target Congress to derail Trump tariffs; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 15/03/2018 – Ford plans to be No. 1 in hybrids by 2021

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of prodrug cancer therapeutics in the United States. The company has market cap of $675,000. It develops cancer therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, including brain, liver, prostate, and other cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead drug candidate is mipsagargin, which has completed an open label single arm Phase II clinical trial in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma or liver cancer.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $36.47 billion. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, makes, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. It has a 16.93 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock. $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M.