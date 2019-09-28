Ford Motor Company (F) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; Avid Technology (AVID)’s Sentiment Is 1.64

Avid Technology Inc (AVID) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 54 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 33 decreased and sold stock positions in Avid Technology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 21.49 million shares, down from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Avid Technology Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 20 Increased: 33 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report $0.29 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. F’s profit would be $1.16 billion giving it 7.83 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Ford Motor Company’s analysts see -9.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 31.85M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – Ford Suspends F-150 Production on Parts Shortage; 12/04/2018 – PAICE – REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO LICENSE ALL OF ITS HYBRID VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY TO FORD MOTOR COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS STRENGTHENING ITS POSITION IN TRUCKS, SUVS, HYBRIDS, BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SEGMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Ford is facing the daunting prospect of seeing a major drop in the supply of its best selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck; 26/03/2018 – Ford’s Lincoln Looks to SUVs for Salvation as Car Models Stall; 06/03/2018 – Uber’s self-driving trucks haul cargo on Arizona highways; 09/05/2018 – The shortage of parts could knock out production of Ford’s best selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck; 16/05/2018 – Ford: Super Duty Supply Chain Has Been Successfully Repaired; 16/05/2018 – GM’s Next Battle With Ford: Really Big Pickups

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. for 2.87 million shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 232,061 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 337,884 shares. The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 252,642 shares.

Analysts await Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.11 per share. AVID’s profit will be $4.73 million for 13.48 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Avid Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $254.94 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $36.23 billion. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, makes, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. It has a 16.81 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038. Shares for $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C.

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 28.52% above currents $9.08 stock price. Ford Motor had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $1000 target in Monday, May 6 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6 to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold Ford Motor Company shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life stated it has 0.28% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Oppenheimer Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 293,156 shares. 8.33 million are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.38% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.06% or 6.16M shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 39,252 shares in its portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 50,107 shares. Twin Capital Management holds 0.03% or 43,787 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 705,963 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 80,384 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 323,882 were reported by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Art Advisors Limited Company stated it has 52,124 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rhenman Prtn Asset Mngmt Ab holds 0.03% or 29,164 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Investment Partners Limited Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 117,566 shares. D E Shaw & Co Inc owns 0.19% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 15.25 million shares.

