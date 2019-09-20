Ford Motor Co (F) Stock Value Declined While White Pine Investment Co Has Decreased by $2.76 Million Its Stake; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $570,720

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 26.22 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 12/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 16/05/2018 – FORD – SUCCESSFULLY REPAIRED SUPPLY CHAIN FOR SUPER DUTY, WITH PRODUCTION TARGETED TO RESTART BY MONDAY AT KENTUCKY TRUCK PLANT & KANSAS CITY ASSEMBLY PLANT; 16/05/2018 – Ford will resume production of its F-Series pickup trucks; 03/04/2018 – Beth Ginzinger Named Chief Strategy Officer For Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona; 09/05/2018 – The shortage of parts could knock out production of Ford’s best selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT CO LLC FILES FOR SERIES B NOTES OFFERING OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 23/04/2018 – lmpossible Objects Adds Ford® as Customer; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance; 09/05/2018 – FORD WORKING WITH SUPPLIER TO RESTART PARTS PRODUCTION

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 51.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 10,190 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 6,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 6.43M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares worth $95,950. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M on Thursday, August 1.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,586 shares to 127,332 shares, valued at $27.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 7.92 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bragg Fincl reported 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). First Personal Services holds 305 shares. 171,396 are held by Peapack Gladstone. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.01% or 12,464 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.11% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 591,468 shares. Japan-based Nomura Holdings has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Calamos Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.62 million shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Victory Cap Management Inc accumulated 56,087 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2.92M shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Green Square Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.04% or 2.03M shares. 6,783 were reported by Whittier.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $157.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Tr Unit Etf (SPY) by 12,874 shares to 1,172 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Lc stated it has 1,506 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Limited Company owns 190,250 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 51,826 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 4,000 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Co holds 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 202,172 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0.03% or 60,849 shares. California-based Malaga Cove Capital Lc has invested 0.45% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Scotia Capital Inc has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kistler owns 115 shares. Moreover, Psagot Invest House Limited has 0.84% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arete Wealth Limited Co reported 2,537 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.18% or 1.31 million shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.36% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 28,324 shares.

