Ford Motor Co (F) Stock Value Declined While Sun Life Financial Has Lifted Stake; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 583,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 655,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 328,670 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST 1Q REV. $665.4M, EST. $659.6M; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR CITES CLOSING OF TRIBUNE MEDIA PURCHASE; 03/04/2018 – Marlene Perez: not new news, but 21st Century Fox Finalizing Deal With Sinclair to Acquire Six TV Stations; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Their Contracts Make it Too Expensive to Quit; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SBGI.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6.1% TO $665.4 MLN VERSUS $626.9 MLN IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO BUY SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Agrees to Sell 23 TV Stations as Part of Tribune Deal; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Enters Into Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Democratic U.S. senators urge FCC to halt media ownership rule changes; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 61,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 233,883 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 172,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 21.89M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Reaffirms 2018 Adjusted EPS View of $1.45-$1.7; 16/05/2018 – Ford says lucrative F-Series truck production coming back online; 07/03/2018 – NYC Pride March Grand Marshals Are Billie Jean King, Lambda Legal, Tyler Ford and Kenita Placide to Spearhead June 24th March; 03/04/2018 – March US auto sales top estimates at GM, Ford, Chrysler; 15/03/2018 – FORD, GM, RISE SUDDENLY; TSLA AND FIAT CHRYSLER ALSO CLIMB; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HENRY FORD HEALTH SYSTEM’S (Ml) A3; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 08/03/2018 – Richland Source: Donley Auto Group offers 2018 Ford Escape to United Way donor; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Ford After Five program; 10/03/2018 – DOUG FORD, EX-TORONTO MAYOR’S BROTHER, TO LEAD ONTARIO PC: CBC; 10/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co.: Ford Appoints Jeff Lemmer as Chief Information Officer May 10, 2018

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29M for 18.73 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.31 million shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 72,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sinclair (SBGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) 21% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cinedigm and Jungo TV’s Popular Combat Go and Hallypop Networks Are Available Now On Sinclair Broadcast Group’s STIRR Streaming Service – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: G-III Apparel, Sinclair Broadcast – Benzinga” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company invested 0.1% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Rhumbline Advisers has 104,873 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 112,813 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Company has 10,975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Co stated it has 7,691 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York accumulated 0.01% or 25,015 shares. Weber Alan W invested in 0% or 180,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 119,249 shares. Sei Investments Com reported 0.03% stake. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 6,261 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Penn Cap holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 300,526 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 400 are held by Fin Management. The Georgia-based Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). North Star Asset Mngmt owns 17,143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of The West invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 2.60 million shares. Fishman Jay A Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 35,775 shares. Sns Finance Group Lc has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bb&T Securities Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability invested in 0.33% or 791,714 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim And has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 12,699 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 885,085 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. S&T Bancorporation Pa holds 329,341 shares. Moreover, S&Co Inc has 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 47,000 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt stated it has 12,675 shares. 78.71 million were reported by Franklin Resource Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $299,188 activity. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.