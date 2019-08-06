Ford Motor Co (F) Stock Price Declined While Washington Trust Bank Has Boosted by $311,280 Its Stake; Berry Global Group (BERY) Shareholder Gratia Capital Raised Holding by $1.50 Million as Stock Price Declined

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 414.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 38,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 48,301 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, up from 9,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 33.45 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 30/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES REPORTS CLOSING OF EAGLE FORD SHALE SALE; 03/04/2018 – Ford Motor March U.S. Vehicle Sales Rose 3.4%; 11/05/2018 – Ford could reopen two U.S. truck plants next Friday; 16/05/2018 – FORD ALSO SUCCESSFULLY REPAIRED SUPPLY CHAIN FOR SUPER DUTY; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Repairs planned for M-153 (Ford Road) between US-24 (Telegraph Road) and Inkster Road; 26/04/2018 – Ford Is Getting Out of Almost All of the American Car Business; 31/05/2018 – Active On-Demand Helped Ford Motor Company Deliver Mission Critical Component to Resume Production of Best-Selling Vehicles; 10/03/2018 – The Province: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won…; 25/04/2018 – Ford Will Drop Focus and Fusion Sedans in North America; 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FIRST BATTERY-ELECTRIC VEHICLE FOR 2020; SIX BY 2022

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 906,072 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 133,220 shares to 17,415 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 59,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,535 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLP).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1. 10,200 shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L, worth $100,038.

