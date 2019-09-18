Ford Motor Co (F) Stock Price Declined While Lmr Partners Llp Has Cut by $1.34 Million Its Position; Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lifted Sl Green Realty (SLG) Holding

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 134,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 27,465 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $281,000, down from 161,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 26.90M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR – LENDERS MAINTAINED TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF $13.4 BLN UNDER FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DEC 15, 2006; 02/04/2018 – Ford CEO pushing speed to shake up automaker; 19/03/2018 – ClickOnDetroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 23/05/2018 – Trump mulling probe of auto imports on national security grounds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ford Motor Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (F); 29/03/2018 – Ford Releases 2018 Proxy Statement, Announces Virtual Annual Meeting Date and Issues 2017 Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – Ford To Recover From Halted F-series Production: Moody’s — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – InsideSources: Ford Stops Selling Cars; 17/04/2018 – FORD SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS, LEARN MORE

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 319,134 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.65M, up from 304,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $81.58. About 608,902 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 18,420 shares to 40,137 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 23,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 8.00 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Inc owns 3.27 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.11% or 4.16 million shares. Geode Capital holds 0.14% or 56.27M shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 8,852 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.05% or 117,406 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.81M shares. New York-based Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gilman Hill Asset Management reported 1.74% stake. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.28% or 331,647 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 60,458 shares. Fayez Sarofim And owns 12,699 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt reported 597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 52,935 were reported by Captrust Fin Advsrs. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Blackrock invested in 0.12% or 282.13 million shares.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moody’s cuts rating on Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: F, GM, TWLO, MNST – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford locates buyer for Brazil plant – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Ford’s Defense Contractor Acquisition Is Brilliant – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company has 1.14 million shares. Strs Ohio owns 121,451 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests Commerce holds 76,304 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 9,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 166,707 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 6,488 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 21,934 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 31 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 4,753 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 3,927 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 401,529 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.03% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group accumulated 0.01% or 122,105 shares.