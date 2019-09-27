Ford Motor Co (F) Stock Price Declined While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered Position by $3.12 Million; As Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Market Value Rose, Trust Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.24 Million

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 51,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 197,414 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, down from 248,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 1.40M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 84.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 312,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 57,327 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $586,000, down from 369,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 29.88 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS LINCOLN DECLINE DRIVEN BY SHIFT AWAY FROM SEDANS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending plan include $100 mln for autonomous cars research, testing; 21/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CHIEF BRAND OFFICER MUSA TARIQ TO LEAVE CO; 20/03/2018 – EnerVest Announces Sale of Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk Assets for $2.66 Billion to TPG Pace Energy Holdings; 10/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Sources: Doug Ford wins Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement delayed; 26/03/2018 – Ford’s Lincoln Looks to SUVs for Salvation as Car Models Stall; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE MONTHLY SALES REPORTING; 19/03/2018 – INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to the Brexit transition deal between UK and EU; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Announces Closing of Eagle Ford Shale Divestiture; 04/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR SAYS CO ENCOURAGES BOTH U.S. AND CHINESE GOVTS TO “WORK TOGETHER TO RESOLVE ISSUES”

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33M and $364.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 161,367 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $325.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.80M for 12.20 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $507.22 million activity. Oxy Holding Co (Pipeline) – Inc. sold $318.28M worth of stock or 14.98 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Fund Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 39.64M shares. Architects has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moors And Cabot Inc holds 0.2% or 65,912 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Brown Advisory stated it has 22,468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability holds 0% or 11 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested in 1.49% or 14.28 million shares. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 522,153 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 42,230 were reported by Argyll Limited Liability. 28,078 were reported by Prtn Grp Holding Ag. Utd Fire Inc holds 6,000 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa invested in 0.31% or 110,550 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 25,935 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 1.80M shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 6.36M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company holds 32,402 shares. Carroll Fincl stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fort Point Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 50,223 shares. Moreover, Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.88% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Petrus Com Lta holds 17,726 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.14% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 177.80 million shares. First Republic Investment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Essex Financial Services Inc holds 0.14% or 45,903 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Partners, a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,569 shares. Benin Corp reported 0.13% stake. Highland Cap Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 63,750 are held by Assetmark Incorporated. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 1,394 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.52% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 9.77M shares.