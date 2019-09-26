Ford Motor Co (F) Stock Declined While White Pine Investment Co Trimmed Its Position; As Bb&T (BBT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cordasco Financial Network Has Lowered by $781,697 Its Stake

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 1.06M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Detroit Train Depot in Corktown; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.45 TO $1.70; 09/05/2018 – Ford Is Said to Eye Halt to F-Series Output After Supplier Fire; 11/04/2018 – FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2018-A; Issues Presale; 28/03/2018 – FORD EXPOSED TO TARIFFS ON IMPORTED SPECIALTY METALS: FARLEY; 16/04/2018 – Richland Source: Ashland’s Dr. Lucille Ford inducted into OFIC Hall of Excellence; 09/05/2018 – FORD SEES SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION TO CONTINUE AT OHIO PLANT

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 15,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 74,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 90,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 131,063 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,365 shares to 43,131 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 7.90 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 840,962 shares. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $102.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 9,952 shares to 14,730 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.15M for 12.79 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.