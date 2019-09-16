Ford Motor Co (F) Stock Declined While White Pine Investment Co Has Cut Its Stake; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 6.90M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS PLAN TO REDUCE CUMULATIVE CAPITAL SPENDING BY $5 BLN TO $29 BLN OVER 2019-2022 TIME FRAME; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS FORD BRAND TARGETING N. AMERICA’S FRESHEST LINEUP AMONG FULL-LINE MAKERS BY 2020, REPLACING OVER 75 PCT OF ITS CURRENT PORTFOLIO; 12/04/2018 – Paice: Terms of Ford Licensing Agreement Are Confidential; 25/04/2018 – FORD ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $11.5B COST AND EFFICIENCY ACTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Ford To Recover From Halted F-series Production: Moody’s — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR – PROXY STATEMENT INCLUDES 3 COMPANY PROPOSALS IN ADDITION TO ELECTION OF 14 DIRECTORS AND 4 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 09/05/2018 – IPT: Ford Motor Credit EUR Benchmark 3Y FRN, 5.5Y FRN; 17/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Toyota plans to roll into China’s EV market in GAC Motor vehicle; 16/05/2018 – FORD RESUMING PRODUCTION AT DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT ON FRIDAY

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 284,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96 million, down from 314,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 91,943 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 8.12 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 230,054 shares. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Com has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Lincoln Natl reported 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 148,180 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 1.61 million shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.17% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.02M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 31,734 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 359,880 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8.42M shares. Webster Bancorp N A stated it has 1,394 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 4,000 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 99,107 shares.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,365 shares to 43,131 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00 million. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock or 10,200 shares.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford -4% after junk rating rattles investors – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford’s electrifying truck plans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford Credit sells app asset – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Caterpillar, Ford, Oracle And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amira Nature Foods, Ltd Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 20-F Filing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.30 million shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $499.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI).

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 70% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 71% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Shares A Year Ago Have A 48% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.