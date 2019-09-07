Ford Motor Co (F) Stake Maintained by Sun Life Financial Inc; Wellington Management Group Llp Stake in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Lifted by $8.65 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 6255.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, up from 17,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 3.16 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 61,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 233,883 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 172,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.34 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 04/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR SAYS CO ENCOURAGES BOTH U.S. AND CHINESE GOVTS TO “WORK TOGETHER TO RESOLVE ISSUES”; 21/03/2018 – Two Ford Executives Recently Hired From Silicon Valley Opt to Leave Company; 09/05/2018 – Ford temporarily halts F-series, Super Duty production because of parts shortage; 14/03/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty Trucks; 14/05/2018 – U.S. AUTO SAFETY AGENCY SAYS WANTS MEETINGS WITH 12 AUTOMAKERS THAT DID NOT MEET DEC 2017 DEADLINE TO COMPLETE PRIORITY TAKATA REPAIRS; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Tariffs could force U.S. automakers to rethink China production; 07/05/2018 – Steven Sinofsky : Gas prices are going up, a lot–20% over past year. Oil at $70 again. (Source AAA).Oh and Ford will focu; 08/05/2018 – Ford is facing the daunting prospect of seeing a major drop in the supply of its best selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES PROSPECTUS

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 7,769 shares to 23,108 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. 840,962 shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, worth $8.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Natl Bank has 8,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cna Fincl holds 0.59% or 316,162 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management has invested 0.43% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Signaturefd Lc owns 14,924 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). D E Shaw And reported 1.89M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moneta Grp Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 10,251 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart owns 213,618 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd has 15.93M shares. Estabrook Cap Management owns 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 51,816 shares. 11,428 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc. Cutler Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 12,675 were accumulated by Premier Asset Limited Liability Co. Kbc Grp Nv has 1.34M shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 42,064 shares to 59,270 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by 4,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,792 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).